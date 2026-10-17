Neha Bora released, Abhijeet Dipke to be produced before SEM court: Delhi Police
Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17 , 2026 07:48 AM IST
Updated: October 17, 2026 08:01 AM IST
1 minute Read
Delhi Police released AISA president Neha Bora and detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke following preventative arrests ahead of a Connaught Place protest march, amidst allegations of mistreatment by student activists.
Delhi Police released AISA president Neha Bora and detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke following preventative arrests ahead of a Connaught Place protest march, amidst allegations of mistreatment by student activists.
Delhi Police released AISA president Neha Bora and detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke following preventative arrests ahead of a Connaught Place protest march, amidst allegations of mistreatment by student activists.
New Delhi: All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, Delhi Police said.
The two were taken into preventive custody on Friday ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place. Bora was detained at Mandi House and Dipke at Jhandewalan while they were on their way to the protest venue.
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According to police, Bora was released after completing formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and he was subsequently arrested.
AISA alleged that Bora was moved between multiple locations across Delhi for five hours before being taken to RK Puram police station. It also claimed that lawyers who arrived around midnight were denied access to her and that police had not clarified when she would be released. The association further alleged that she was denied medicines despite being unwell for the past few days.
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Police said around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Security was tightened around Connaught Place, with Central Park cordoned off, Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area. (With PTI inputs)