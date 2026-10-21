New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released on Wednesday after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) ordered their release following the expiry of their judicial custody in connection with a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The duo were produced before the SEM, where their sureties were also submitted during the proceedings.

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Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site, and violating peace bonds. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and expired on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court declined to intervene in their custody, asking them to await the SEM's decision and approach the appellate court if their grievance persisted.

(With PTI inputs)