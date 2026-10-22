One Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Thursday. Two other Indian nationals were among eight people injured in the attack.

The attack on the airport occurred on Wednesday evening. “Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured,” the embassy said in a post on X.

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The embassy has not disclosed the identity of the Indian national but said it was gathering details and trying to contact the families of those affected. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” it said.

Separately, an Indian national was injured in a drone attack at the Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was in touch with Saudi authorities and awaiting further details about the incident, which took place on Wednesday. “The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today,” it said in a social media post.

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The incidents come amid a renewed campaign of drone and missile attacks by Houthi rebels, who have intensified their hostilities against Saudi Arabia, targeting airports, energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, have been engaged in a long-running conflict with Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition. The incidents follow a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier this month, in which one Indian national was killed and several others were injured.

India has strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure, and called for an immediate end to the hostilities. The Indian Embassy has issued advisories urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, follow instructions from local authorities and take shelter indoors during aerial attacks. It has also cautioned them against filming or sharing images and videos of drone or missile interceptions and their impact sites, warning that doing so could attract legal consequences under Saudi law.

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Saudi Arabia hosts a large Indian community, with millions of Indian nationals employed across various sectors. According to the Indian mission, the Indian community in Saudi Arabia numbers approximately 2.74 million and serves as a living bridge between the two countries.