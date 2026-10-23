New Delhi: Fresh protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified in the national capital on Friday, with various organisations marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters over alleged voter deletions. The Union Home Ministry has extended the deployment of 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi till October 31, citing the possibility of flash protests.

The march, organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a people's collective, began near Gole Dak Khana at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg in central Delhi.

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The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have extended support to the protest. Activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are participating in the march.

The organisers have appealed to farmers, workers, youth, women and people from different sections of society to join the protest carrying the national flag. They said the march would remain peaceful and disciplined. The organisers also announced that participants would hold a 'People's Parliament' wherever the police stopped them, followed by the adoption of resolutions and the singing of the national anthem.

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Security has been tightened near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in large numbers. The SFI has also called for solidarity protests in central Delhi and district headquarters.

Traffic diversions in central Delhi

Traffic diversions have been imposed in parts of central Delhi from 1 pm to 5 pm in view of the march. Commuters may face congestion and delays around Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

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The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, plan their journeys and use alternative routes. They have also been asked to follow traffic personnel's instructions and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

273 CAPF companies to remain in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has extended for the second time the deployment of 273 CAPF companies in Delhi, keeping them in place until October 31 amid concerns over possible flash protests by political and other groups, official sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the directive on October 22, asking the Delhi Police and the respective CAPFs to coordinate the deployment. The extension was approved following a request from the Delhi Police, which flagged the possibility of sudden protests at sensitive locations across the city.

The forces were initially brought to Delhi earlier this month in connection with protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). A similar extension had been sanctioned in mid-October.

Of the 273 companies, 125 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including 20 women personnel units; 20 from the RAF; 46 from the Border Security Force (BSF); 39 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP); 31 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB); and 12 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The forces will remain deployed alongside the Delhi Police to maintain law and order amid concerns over further protests.