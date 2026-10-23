Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla has officially opened pre-bookings for its second-generation Roadster sports car in India via its official website. While Indian automotive enthusiasts can now reserve the futuristic electric vehicle, the company is yet to disclose the final on-road pricing or precise delivery timelines for the market.

Tiered reservation structure

Tesla has listed two main variants of the Roadster for reservation in India: Performance and Thrust. Securing a Performance variant requires a total reservation deposit of ₹50.06 lakh. Buyers must pay an initial booking amount of ₹5.01 lakh, with the remaining ₹45.05 lakh due within 10 days.

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The flagship Thrust variant demands a total reservation deposit of ₹2.50 crore. Similar to the lower variant, customers must provide an initial deposit of ₹5.01 lakh followed by the remaining balance of ₹2.45 crore within 10 days. Tesla has confirmed that the initial payment of ₹5.01 lakh is fully refundable; however, the reservation is only confirmed once the full balance is paid. Crucially, these figures represent reservation deposits and do not reflect the vehicle's final showroom or on-road price.

SpaceX rocket technology and design

Unveiled recently at the SpaceX testing facility in Texas, the new Roadster features aggressive aerodynamics paired with technology derived directly from space exploration. The Thrust variant incorporates cold-gas thrusters that Tesla claims will propel the car from zero to 97 km/h (0 to 60 mph) in less than one second.

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To ensure high-speed stability and traction, the Roadster utilises a specialised underbody suction system. The vehicle also features a lightweight, removable glass roof that can be conveniently stowed in the boot for an open-top driving experience.

Launch and delivery uncertainties

Production for the second-generation Roadster is anticipated to begin around 2028, with initial manufacturing focussing on left-hand drive (LHD) models. Because India requires right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles and complex features such as rocket thrusters will require regulatory and road safety clearances, Tesla has not confirmed a definitive delivery window for Indian customers.