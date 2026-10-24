New Delhi: An 18-year-old Class 12 student was found burnt to death behind the guard room of a school in Krishna Nagar, east Delhi, on Saturday, police said.

Police received a PCR call reporting a fire at the school. Personnel from the Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found the girl, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain materials were recovered from the spot and from the student's school bag during preliminary proceedings, police said.

The crime team was called in to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further investigation is underway, police added.