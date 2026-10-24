New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth ₹10,000 crore during the peak festive shopping season.

In a letter to Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan at a time when traders expect heavy customer footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.

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Delhi typically records business worth around ₹25,000 crore across sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items around Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year. Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The traders' body said markets generally witness increased activity about a week before the festivals, making the timing of the rally a concern for businesses.

According to the CTI's assessment, traders in Delhi have already suffered losses of around ₹3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.

The disruptions affected the movement of goods to wholesale markets and reduced customer footfall at retail outlets, the organisation claimed.

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The CTI also pointed out that around 20 wholesale and retail markets lie within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Kinari Bazar, Dariba, Daryaganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh and Azad Market.

These markets supply goods to different parts of the country. Traffic diversions, barricading and possible restrictions on public transport during the rally could disrupt business operations, the CTI said.

Goyal also expressed concern over the inconvenience the rally could cause traders and buyers travelling to Delhi from other states through the Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations. Road restrictions and heavy crowds could discourage outstation buyers from visiting the capital during the festive season, he said.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest and democratic expression, the CTI urged political parties to avoid large rallies in key commercial areas until the festival period ends.

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The traders' body appealed to Gandhi to consider holding the rally after November 10, saying the postponement would help protect business activity during one of the busiest periods of the year.

The opposition rally aims to intensify pressure on the government over the alleged “vote chori” issue and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 12, protests over the “vote chori” allegations reached the Supreme Court's doorstep, with opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participating in a 'March for Democracy' along a heavily barricaded route in Delhi. They also filed a joint petition challenging the SIR.

Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his residence on October 13. After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue its resistance and take the “vote chori” campaign to its logical conclusion.