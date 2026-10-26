Mumbai is back in the firing line. After a brief lull, gunshots have rung out again, this time targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been identified as the force behind the attack, putting its growing reach in the spotlight.

From behind bars, Lawrence Bishnoi runs a sprawling criminal network, with his brother Anmol Bishnoi helping coordinate operations. The gang is estimated to have around 700 shooters across 11 states. But how did a student politician from Punjab rise to become one of India’s most feared gangsters? How does his network continue to operate with its leader in prison? And why has the gang repeatedly targeted Bollywood personalities and others in Mumbai? Let’s trace the rise of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its growing grip on the city.

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Inside the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s leadership and network

Born in Punjab in 1993 to a Haryana police constable, Lawrence Bishnoi moved to Chandigarh in 2010 for higher studies. While studying law at Panjab University, he became actively involved in student politics. His slide into crime began with a shooting targeting the president of the university students’ union. Cases involving attempted murder, trespassing, assault and robbery followed.

His college connections would later help him build a criminal network spanning Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Among his associates was a former classmate, Satinderjit Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, who is now believed to be abroad. His younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, also became involved in the gang’s activities.

Lawrence eventually abandoned his studies and gravitated towards organised crime. Accused in several criminal cases, he has been in prison since 2014 and is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat. His incarceration, however, has done little to halt the gang’s activities. Investigators believe the network continues to operate through associates outside prison.

The blackbuck case that put Salman Khan in Bishnoi’s crosshairs

To understand the Bishnoi gang’s fixation on Salman Khan, one must go back to 1998, when a blackbuck hunting case triggered anger that continues to resonate within the Bishnoi community. Known for its reverence for wildlife, the community regards the blackbuck as sacred. Women in the community are believed to have even breastfed baby blackbucks. This deep-rooted reverence is central to the community’s hostility towards Salman.

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During the shooting of the Bollywood film Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan in 1998, Salman was accused of hunting and killing a blackbuck, triggering widespread anger among members of the Bishnoi community. The legal battle dragged on for years, but Salman was eventually acquitted, further fuelling resentment over the incident.

Lawrence Bishnoi later demanded a public apology from Salman and threatened to kill the actor if he refused. More than two decades after the blackbuck case, the actor and people close to him have continued to face threats and attacks linked to the gang.

In 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi openly threatened to kill Salman Khan, declaring that the actor would be killed in Jodhpur. The threat was made when he was brought to court. In June 2022, Salman’s father, Salim Khan, received a threat letter while out on his morning walk near the Bandra bus stand in Mumbai. The letter warned that Salman would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who had been shot dead in his car.

In March 2023, Salman’s manager received a death threat by email in the names of Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The threats escalated into an attack on April 14, 2024, when two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman’s Bandra residence. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother, later claimed responsibility for the shooting in a social media post. Several people were arrested in connection with the case.

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The killing of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader close to the actor, in October 2024 further heightened concerns about the gang’s reach and its willingness to target people in Salman’s circle. The gang later said Siddique was targeted because of his ties to the actor. The shooting targeting Tiger Shroff is the latest development in this continuing series of threats and attacks linked to the gang.