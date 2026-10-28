Bhubaneswar: More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Odisha as cyclone Arnab triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the southern districts, prompting the state government to place several districts on high alert.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said evacuations were continuing in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, with Malkangiri expected to be among the worst-affected districts. The government has mobilised personnel and equipment at vulnerable locations and is preparing for the cyclone's impact across southern Odisha.

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The districts under close watch include Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur. Schools and anganwadi centres in 16 of Odisha's 30 districts remained closed on Wednesday. Authorities have also kept 2,037 cyclone shelters ready, with arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities.

"Achieving zero casualties is our primary motto," Pujari said, adding that the next 24 hours would be critical.

Red alert for six districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts, forecasting winds of 50-70 kmph.

Several other districts, including Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh, were placed under an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds of 40-60 kmph. Other parts of the state may also receive heavy rain, with winds reaching 30-50 kmph.

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Mahendragarh in Gajapati district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 249.9 mm over the past 24 hours. Pottangi in Koraput received 188 mm, while Mohana in Gajapati recorded 168.8 mm. Ganjam station received 161.4 mm, followed by Similiguda in Koraput at 143.1 mm.

Digapahandi in Ganjam recorded 139.5 mm, while Gumma in Gajapati received 135 mm. Berhampur recorded 131.4 mm, Gosani 128 mm, Kukudahandi 127 mm and Sankhemundi 114 mm, all in Ganjam district. Kashinagar in Gajapati received 107.2 mm.

Cyclone weakens after landfall

According to the IMD, the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph.

It weakened into a severe cyclonic storm around 8.30 am, with wind speeds dropping to 110-120 kmph, but continued to trigger heavy rainfall in southern Odisha.

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The weather agency said the system was likely to move north-northwestwards over the next 48 hours, gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a deep depression. It is expected to move across parts of southern Odisha before tracking northwest towards Chhattisgarh.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said authorities had received reports of trees being uprooted in some southern districts. However, no major damage or casualties had been reported so far.

Over 300 response teams deployed

The state government has deployed 313 response teams at identified vulnerable locations. These include 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, nine National Disaster Response Force teams and 244 Fire and Emergency Services teams.

All 19,143 fishing boats have returned to shore, Pujari said. Preventive measures, including temporary road closures in vulnerable landslide-prone areas, have also been implemented.

The cyclone has disrupted railway services along the eastern coast, with more than 50 trains cancelled.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said minor disruptions, including fallen trees at 10 locations, had been promptly addressed. Railway authorities were monitoring the situation to ensure safe and smooth train operations.

Flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar remained largely normal, airport director Prasanna Pradhan said. However, a nine-seater flight operating on the Bhubaneswar-Jeypore-Visakhapatnam sector was cancelled for Wednesday.

Flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar were taking an alternative route over Raipur to avoid the affected Visakhapatnam airspace.

Meanwhile, authorities have strengthened security and crowd-management arrangements for the centenary celebrations of Kendrapara's famous Gajalaxmi Puja amid the cyclone threat.