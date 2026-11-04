The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief, General Shatrujeet Kapoor, said tensions persist along the India-China border, renewing concerns about the security situation, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. He indicated that troops from the two countries have come face to face at several locations along the frontier, though he stopped short of identifying where such encounters have taken place.

Kapoor also highlighted the role of the ITBP's Shaurya Commandos in handling border face-offs. The specially trained combat unit has come into focus amid continuing concerns over tensions along the frontier. Who are these commandos? How are they trained, and what sets them apart from regular ITBP personnel? A closer look at the specialised unit and the force behind it.

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Who are the Shaurya Commandos?

The Shaurya Commandos are a specially trained combat unit of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The unit was raised as part of the force's efforts to strengthen its ability to respond swiftly to emerging security challenges along the border. 'Shaurya' means valour or courage.

Modelled on the Indian Army's Ghatak platoons, the commandos are trained for rapid combat operations in difficult mountainous terrain. They are also trained in hand-to-hand combat, particularly in situations where the use of firearms is restricted. This is especially relevant along the India-China border, where face-offs between troops can sometimes escalate into physical confrontations. Their training also covers border surveillance, drone operations and the use of advanced weaponry. They are equipped to operate at high altitudes and defend positions in extreme weather conditions.

Their primary responsibilities include monitoring the border, preventing infiltration attempts and responding to emergencies in the Himalayan region. During face-offs and other security challenges, they are expected to reinforce the operational capabilities of regular ITBP battalions. At present, each ITBP battalion has at least one Shaurya Commando team. According to a report in The Tribune, the commandos received training from the Army's Fire and Fury Corps in Leh.

Ghatak Platoons: Every infantry battalion of the Indian Army has a specialised commando unit known as a Ghatak platoon. Comprising around 20 to 30 personnel, these elite troops spearhead assaults, lead attacks on enemy positions and undertake high-risk operations, often operating ahead of the main force.

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What prompted the formation of the Shaurya Commandos?

The creation of the Shaurya Commandos is part of the ITBP's efforts to modernise the force and strengthen its response to security challenges along the India-China border. These efforts gathered momentum following the military standoff that began in May 2020. Tensions escalated after Chinese troops attempted incursions at several locations in Ladakh, including Pangong Tso and the Galwan Valley, and obstructed Indian patrols.

This led to a series of face-offs between troops on both sides. The situation turned deadly in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley following a confrontation over the construction of Chinese tents. The troops fought with stones and spiked clubs, without using firearms or ammunition. Four Chinese soldiers were also killed.

India subsequently reinforced its military presence along the border with a large deployment of troops and advanced tanks. The ITBP, too, has stepped up its preparedness by raising a dedicated commando unit.

How are the Shaurya Commandos trained?

To prepare its personnel for face-offs like the one in Galwan, the ITBP has developed a specialised training course called ‘Strike’. The force is also stepping up the use of drones and introducing new combat training modules to sharpen its personnel’s response capabilities. These measures are aimed at improving surveillance along the Chinese border and ensuring a faster response to emerging threats, ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapoor said.