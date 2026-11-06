With the onset of winter, Delhi invariably finds itself gasping for clean air. This year, however, the national capital recorded its highest-ever air pollution levels as early as November. Why does pollution spike in Delhi during winter? How does the situation compare with other parts of the country? Is Keralam's air quality any better? And how are pollution levels measured? Here are the answers.

Why does Delhi struggle to breathe?

During winter, toxic gases and fine particulate matter build up in the atmosphere to dangerous levels, leaving Delhi struggling to breathe. Its geographical location and changing weather conditions further aggravate the problem. Vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities, industrial operations, and the burning of waste and crop stubble all contribute to rising pollution levels.

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Why does winter choke Delhi?

Under normal atmospheric conditions, air close to the Earth's surface gets heated and rises. During winter, however, the Earth's surface cools rapidly, causing the air near the ground to become colder. A layer of warm air forms above this cooler air, trapping pollutants and dust particles close to the ground and preventing them from rising and dispersing.

Low wind speeds during winter further aggravate the situation, allowing toxic gases and fine particulate matter to remain suspended in the atmosphere. High moisture levels, combined with smoke and dust particles, contribute to the formation of toxic smog. Besides, the burning of crop stubble after the harvest adds to the smoke and pollutants in the atmosphere.

What are the other major contributors to air pollution?

Apart from geographical factors, atmospheric conditions and human activities also play a major role in worsening air pollution. Vehicles emit pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons. The problem is compounded by ageing vehicles and traffic congestion, which increase the volume of these emissions.



Road tarring and construction activities generate large amounts of dust, adding to the particulate matter suspended in the air. Industries, brick kilns and thermal power plants are other major sources, releasing fine particulate matter and harmful gases into the atmosphere. The burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana after the harvest adds to the pollution burden, releasing huge amounts of smoke into the air. Firecrackers burst during Diwali also cause a sudden spike in pollution levels, leading to a sharp deterioration in air quality.



What is the Air Quality Index?

The National Air Quality Index (AQI) was introduced to monitor and assess air quality in real time. The Union Ministry of Environment launched the system in September 2014, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) responsible for implementing it across the country. Based on eight parameters, the AQI translates complex pollution data into a simple measure that helps the public understand the quality of the air they breathe. The index is updated every half an hour and can be accessed through websites such as www.aqi.in.