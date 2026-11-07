India's automobile sector is gearing up for a major shift. After E20 fuel, the Centre has now cleared the way for flex-fuel vehicles that can run entirely on ethanol. It has also given the go-ahead for alternative fuels such as B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG. But can flex-fuel vehicles really cut air pollution? What sets them apart from conventional cars? And could petrol-powered vehicles eventually lose their dominance on Indian roads? Here's a closer look at the technology, its benefits and the challenges ahead.

What is ethanol?

Ethanol is produced by fermenting the sugars and starches found in crops such as sugarcane, maize and rice with the help of yeast. The resulting liquid is then distilled and purified to remove its water content, yielding alcohol with a purity level of 99.5%. For blending with petrol, ethanol must be completely free of moisture. The water is therefore removed during purification to produce anhydrous ethanol, which is then blended with petrol at refineries.

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What are flex-fuel vehicles?

Unlike conventional vehicles, which are designed to run on a specific type of fuel, flex-fuel vehicles can operate on 100% petrol, 100% ethanol or any blend of the two in varying proportions. This flexibility allows motorists to switch between petrol and ethanol depending on availability and cost. Since ethanol can be cheaper than petrol, these vehicles could also help reduce fuel expenses. Greater use of ethanol could, in turn, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower vehicular emissions.

How do flex-fuel vehicles work?

At first glance, a flex-fuel car looks much like an ordinary petrol car. It has just one fuel tank, but its engine is designed to run on petrol, ethanol or any combination of the two. Unlike conventional petrol engines, which cannot use E100, flex-fuel engines can handle even 100% ethanol.

According to the US Department of Energy, the significance of flex-fuel technology lies in its ability to run on two fuels with very different origins: ethanol, produced by fermenting the sugars and starches found in plants, and petrol, refined from crude oil.

A fuel blend sensor automatically detects the proportions of petrol and ethanol in the tank and adjusts fuel delivery and spark timing in real time to match the blend. The vehicles also have specially designed fuel lines and engine components made from metals and plastics that can withstand ethanol and resist corrosion.

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There is, however, a trade-off. Ethanol has a lower energy content than petrol, which means the engine must consume more fuel to deliver the same amount of power. This can affect mileage, with reports suggesting a drop of 25% to 35% compared with conventional petrol vehicles.

How is the Centre opening up the alternative-fuel market?

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to permit vehicles powered by E100 to ply on Indian roads. The amendment also allows E85, a fuel blend containing 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. However, this does not mean existing petrol or E20 vehicles can switch to E100 or E85.

Only vehicles specifically designed to run on these high-ethanol blends can use them. Owners of conventional petrol vehicles are not required to make the switch. The government has also approved other alternative fuels, including B100 biodiesel, produced from vegetable oils and animal fats, and hydrogen-CNG, a blend of compressed natural gas and hydrogen.