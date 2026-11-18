Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials confirmed to PTI.

Security forces had earlier offered Bhat an opportunity to surrender after trapping him during an encounter in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir. However, he refused to surrender and opened fire after entering a mosque around 2.45 am, Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali said.

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The police had made repeated appeals to Bhat to surrender, including through a video call and a phone provided to him inside the cordoned-off area. Ali said he had personally spoken to the terrorist for a considerable time, urging him to give up arms and pointing out that he was still young and had his whole life ahead of him. However, Bhat refused to comply.

#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: On the ongoing encounter, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali says, "This encounter is based on a credible input from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. With thorough planning and coordinated efforts alongside all security forces, we properly cordoned off the area today, where a local terrorist named Lateef is trapped in this encounter. We made extensive efforts to appeal to him to surrender and spoke with him. I personally had a video call with him, and I spoke with him for a fairly long time through a phone provided inside. We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him that he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 AM. We are strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and exercising maximum restraint to ensure minimal damage to the mosque. We will neutralise this terrorist in due time; if it takes longer, we have no issue, as we have time and daylight on our side. Security forces have properly cordoned off the area. We hope to take all possible measures into account so that either he comes out on his own, or we handle the situation using our restraint methods to ensure zero or minimal damage to the mosque." "This will be one of our biggest successes of 2026. He became active on this very day last year (November 18, 2025), joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was heavily self-radicalised. He was receiving instructions from across the border to disrupt peace, tourism, and the economy after carrying out 3–4 ruthless attacks." (Source: SSP Office) — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Security forces were exercising maximum restraint to minimise damage to the mosque while following standard operating procedures (SOPs), the SSP said before the operation concluded.

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Ali described Bhat's killing as one of the biggest successes for security forces in 2026. He said Bhat had joined the LeT on November 18, 2025, and was heavily self-radicalised. He was allegedly receiving instructions from across the border to disrupt peace, tourism and the economy through attacks.

The encounter began early Wednesday following credible intelligence inputs received by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Security forces launched a coordinated cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village, trapping Bhat inside the cordoned-off area.

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The encounter comes two days after Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, was killed in a gunfight near the Laru bypass in the same district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from the encounter site.

Both Bhat and Dar are believed to have carried out the November 11 attack on a CRPF post, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.

Following specific intelligence inputs, security forces had launched a focused search operation in the area. While Dar was killed on Monday, security personnel continued extensive searches in the surrounding areas to track down Bhat. Contact with Bhat was re-established during searches early Wednesday, triggering a fresh exchange of fire.

According to officials, Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for nearly six months. The duo had also conducted reconnaissance before carrying out the attack on the CRPF post.

Dar, a former breadmaker who had been reported missing by his family, was allegedly associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based LeT.