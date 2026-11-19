Bilkis Bano is once again standing before the conscience of the nation. A Supreme Court order suspending the life sentences of two of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Gujarat riots case has brought her ordeal back into focus.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis was gang-raped and 14 people, including her three-year-old daughter Saleha, were murdered. The order has renewed attention on the long and painful battle Bilkis has waged for justice, even as she struggles to rebuild her life amid fear and displacement.

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While the convicts have secured yet another reprieve, the trauma of that day continues to haunt her. In a conversation with Malayala Manorama, Bilkis speaks about the ordeal she has endured over the past 24 years and the strength that has helped her carry on.

What has it been like to live through these 24 years?

Not a single day has passed since that incident without tears. After I was rendered unconscious during the gang rape , the assailants left me on a hilltop inside a forest, believing I was dead. I lay there, half-naked, through an entire night and day. Some kind-hearted people eventually found me and took me to a relief camp. The very next day, I lodged a police complaint. What followed was a long battle for justice, taking me from the trial courts to the higher courts.

I have suffered irreparable losses, including the loss of my three-year-old daughter and my parents. While the convicts are able to exercise their rights and enjoy their freedom, I continue to live a life of displacement. Over the past two and a half decades, I have been forced to change homes more than 50 times.

The fear has stayed with me all these years. From my days in the relief camp, when I was struggling with deep physical and emotional scars, to this day, women's rights activists, human rights activists and my husband have stood by me. They have been my strength. They helped me regain my faith in people and my hope for the future. Every time fear forced us to leave a place, they helped us find a new home and start afresh. They also helped me heal my emotional wounds. They embraced me and my children and stood by us. They continue to support us even today.

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What keeps you going when the legal battle seems endless?

This is not a fight for me alone. I do not want any other woman to go through what I have endured. I am fighting to ensure that no woman ever has to suffer a similar ordeal. That is why I have never considered giving up.

No one can imagine the extent of the brutality, cruelty and pain I went through. Nor can anyone understand the depth of the wounds they left in my heart. How can I give up seeking justice for my slain family members? How can I give up the fight for my little daughter, my mother, my mother-in-law and my other relatives? They were all killed before my eyes. Seeking justice for them is what gives me the strength to carry on.

What is your response to the Supreme Court order suspending the sentences of two convicts and granting them bail?

I feel that the dignity of the law has been undermined. I fear that this order will shake my faith in the judiciary. I am also afraid that those who subjected us to such cruelty may once again walk free. I worry that they may target us again. Why are these perpetrators repeatedly given special consideration and allowed to go free?

Some of them were initially convicted but were later granted remission of their sentences. I had to fight another legal battle against that decision. While they move around freely, my children and I keep living in constant fear.

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After all that you have endured, what kind of justice do you still hope for?

Justice means being able to live without fear in the land where I was born and raised, and to enjoy the right to live with equality and dignity. I will continue to fight to restore my faith in the principle of equal justice. I have the same right to justice as anyone else and the same right to live with dignity.

The court heard the State government's submissions before granting bail to the two convicts but did not give you an opportunity to present your side. What is your response to this?

What does an order passed without hearing the survivor's voice mean? Our right to be heard must never be denied. Every survivor must have the opportunity to speak before the court. I will challenge the present order in court.

Many women across the country face violence, but fear keeps many of them from speaking out. What would you like to tell survivors in such situations?

I would urge every survivor to fight against injustice. When you raise your voice for yourself, you will realise that others, too, will come forward to hold your hand and stand by you through your darkest days. My daughter and women everywhere deserve to live in a country filled with love rather than hatred.

Saleha was just three years old when the attackers killed her by smashing her against the ground. What memories of your daughter do you hold on to?

Saleha lives on in my heart. Memories of her give me courage. Justice for her means ensuring that those who took her life receive the punishment prescribed by the law of the land. I ask for nothing more and nothing less. It is also part of the justice she deserves that her sisters and brother should be able to lead their lives in this country with equal rights, free from the shadow of fear.

Is it true that you have left Gujarat in the wake of the Supreme Court's latest order?

As my life is under threat, I am unable to comment on this for the time being.