The government has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing newer BS VI compliant vehicles to go longer between renewals while retaining shorter validity periods for older vehicles.

Under the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, PUC certificates for BS VI compliant private vehicles up to six years old will be valid for three years. Those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will require annual renewal, while vehicles older than 10 years must renew their certificates every six months.

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The revised schedule also provides longer validity periods for BS VI compliant transport vehicles. Certificates for those up to six years old will be valid for two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will require annual renewal. Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months.

For vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms, PUC certificates will be valid for three months. Those complying with BS IV norms will have a validity period of six months.

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The changes have been notified through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The amended rules came into force upon publication in the Official Gazette.

When will the renewed PUC certificate become valid?

The amended rules also clarify when a renewed certificate will take effect.

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If a vehicle owner applies for renewal within the 10 days preceding the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate will take effect from the date of expiry of the existing one.

In all other cases where renewal is sought after the existing certificate has expired, the new certificate will take effect from the date of renewal.

For certificates issued before the amended rules came into force, the revised validity schedule will apply only when they are first renewed after the new rules take effect.