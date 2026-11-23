New Delhi: Leaving a WhatsApp Web account logged in on a public computer or shared device could expose users to cyberattacks, allowing criminals to access private conversations, impersonate account holders and carry out online fraud, the Centre has warned.

In a recent advisory, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Union Home Ministry's cybercrime wing, cautioned users against leaving authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions active on computers that could be accessed by others.

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Cybercriminals could exploit such sessions to gain unauthorised access to WhatsApp accounts, read private messages, send messages posing as the account holder, and access contact lists and group conversations.

The advisory warned that criminals could misuse the trust associated with a person's identity to launch phishing attempts, social engineering attacks and financial fraud.

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Simply closing the browser is not enough

The I4C pointed out that closing a browser tab or window does not necessarily terminate an authenticated WhatsApp Web session. Users must manually log out of their accounts after every session to prevent unauthorised access.

It advised people to exercise particular caution while accessing WhatsApp Web on office computers, shared systems, public computers and devices that may be accessible to others.

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The agency also recommended avoiding the exchange of government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers.

How to stay safe while using WhatsApp Web

The advisory suggested using incognito or private browsing mode when accessing WhatsApp Web is unavoidable. However, users were also cautioned against logging in from untrusted devices, including computers at cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres and borrowed systems.

Users should remain alert to unusual account activity, such as unexpected messages sent from their accounts, unexplained replies from contacts or other suspicious activity.

The I4C also stressed the importance of keeping devices, operating systems and browsers secure and updating security software regularly.

It further advised users to avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software that could compromise device security.

(With PTI inputs)