The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill that proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state. The government is likely to introduce it during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.

The revised bill includes amendments intended to ensure that no state loses its proportional representation in the Lok Sabha after delimitation, PTI reported citing sources. The proposed uniform increase in seats is aimed at addressing the concerns of southern states.

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The bill proposes using the 2011 Census to redraw parliamentary constituencies without changing each state’s share of Lok Sabha seats. It also proposes a freeze on seats until 2051.

The amendment seeks to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The government says the move will pave the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general election.

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The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was convened at 1 pm at Sewa Teerth.

The government introduced the bill during a special sitting of Parliament in April, but it could not be passed because the ruling dispensation did not have the required numbers in the Lok Sabha. The government now claims it has the numbers to pass the legislation.

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A constitutional amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds of the members present and voting, as well as a majority of the total membership, in each House of Parliament. The government now expects DMK, NCP and BRS to support the bill.

The opposition INDIA bloc is against the legislation and will meet on Saturday to discuss its strategy.

The government has called a four-day special sitting, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet on November 30 and December 1, and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3.

“When the government calls a session or a special session, that means there are very important bills or business for the nation,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.