Chennai: The DMK has decided to support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill, with party MP A Raja announcing the decision after a crucial meeting chaired by party president MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday.

The decision comes after the Centre accepted key demands raised by the DMK regarding Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary seats and the continuation of the existing state-wise representation formula.

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The DMK had insisted that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced. Under the proposed 50 per cent increase in the number of seats, the state's share will rise marginally to 7.21 per cent. The party has accepted this revised proportion.

The DMK had also demanded that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, determined on the basis of the 1971 Census, be retained for another 25 years. This demand has been incorporated into the proposed legislation, according to A Raja.

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The party had earlier opposed the delimitation exercise, with Stalin even burning a copy of the Bill during protests when it was first brought forward. Saturday's meeting, attended by Stalin, A Raja and Kanimozhi, among other MPs, decided to support the revised legislation.

The development comes ahead of a crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc, scheduled to be held shortly under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The opposition alliance is divided over the proposed legislation, with parties yet to arrive at a common position. The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP has also indicated its support for the Bill.

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The Centre is expected to introduce the fresh delimitation legislation in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It proposes a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies to facilitate the implementation of women's reservation. Meanwhile, the BJP's meeting of MPs is scheduled for Sunday.