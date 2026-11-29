New Delhi: Top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, are set to meet DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament.

The meetings are part of the Opposition's efforts to build support against the Centre's proposed Constitution amendment Bill linked to delimitation and women's reservation.

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The delegation will also include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, according to sources. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray may also join the meeting in Mumbai.

The outreach assumes significance as the DMK has announced its support for the government's proposed legislation, while Pawar's NCP (SP) is also likely to back the Bill.

Despite these differences, Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that Pawar's party will continue to remain part of the INDIA bloc even if it supports the legislation.

On Saturday, the Congress leader urged Opposition allies and NDA partners to reconsider their positions on the Bill, warning that the proposed legislation could undermine democracy.

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"Indian democracy is being murdered, please wake up," Gandhi said at a press conference in New Delhi. He added that it would become clear who was protecting democracy and who was not.

The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, decided on Saturday to jointly oppose the Constitution amendment Bill in Parliament. The Opposition has argued that the proposed delimitation exercise would adversely affect the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It also accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to consolidate power and undermine democratic institutions.

The Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The proposed legislation seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women by increasing the number of seats in Parliament and state legislatures by 50 per cent.

It also proposes to freeze the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

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Under the Bill, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would be increased to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The upper limit on the strength of state Legislative Assemblies would also be raised from 500 to 650.

The special sitting of Parliament will begin with the Lok Sabha reconvening on November 30, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings are scheduled to conclude on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)