7,007 new COVID cases in Kerala after 64K tests on Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff

Kerala reported 7,007 new COVID cases after 64,192 tests on Wednesday. With this, there are 78,420 active cases in the state.

The state also reported 7,252 recoveries.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:

Ernakulam - 977 (contact cases - 684)

Thrissur - 966 (952)

Kozhikode - 830 (801)

Kollam - 679 (664)

Kottayam - 580 (580)

Malappuram - 527 (486)

Alappuzha - 521 (505)

Thiruvananthapuram - 484 (396)

Palakkad - 424 (260)

Kannur - 264 (190)

Pathanamthitta - 230 (161)

Idukki - 225 (194)

Wayanad - 159 (145)

Kasaragod - 141 (134)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 704

Kollam - 779

Pathanamthitta - 174

Alappuzha - 716

Kottayam - 353

Idukki - 91

Ernakulam - 758

Thrissur - 943

Palakkad - 506

Malappuram - 661

Kozhikode - 836

Wayanad - 83

Kannur - 501

Kasaragod - 147

MORE IN KERALA
RELATED STORIES

© COPYRIGHT 2020 MANORAMA ONLINE.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.