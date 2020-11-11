7,007 new COVID cases in Kerala after 64K tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 7,007 new COVID cases after 64,192 tests on Wednesday. With this, there are 78,420 active cases in the state.
The state also reported 7,252 recoveries.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:
Ernakulam - 977 (contact cases - 684)
Thrissur - 966 (952)
Kozhikode - 830 (801)
Kollam - 679 (664)
Kottayam - 580 (580)
Malappuram - 527 (486)
Alappuzha - 521 (505)
Thiruvananthapuram - 484 (396)
Palakkad - 424 (260)
Kannur - 264 (190)
Pathanamthitta - 230 (161)
Idukki - 225 (194)
Wayanad - 159 (145)
Kasaragod - 141 (134)
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 704
Kollam - 779
Pathanamthitta - 174
Alappuzha - 716
Kottayam - 353
Idukki - 91
Ernakulam - 758
Thrissur - 943
Palakkad - 506
Malappuram - 661
Kozhikode - 836
Wayanad - 83
Kannur - 501
Kasaragod - 147