Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as CPM Kerala state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stepped down as CPM's Kerala state secretary on Friday. Senior leader A Vijayaraghavan has been given the charge of the party top post.

“The CPM state secretariat has approved Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's request to be granted leave as party state secretary as he needs further treatment. A Vijayaraghavan has been given the party secretary's charge,” the party said in an official statement.



The move comes amid the controversies surrounding Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case relating to the seizure of drugs in Bengaluru.



