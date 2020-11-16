Businessman alleges threats, attack by Bineesh's ex-driver

Thiruvananthapuram: A businessman here has complained to the police that Bineesh Kodiyeri's former driver assaulted him alleging that he had leaked information to the investigating agencies. The businessman alleged that he had been receiving threats continuously since Bineesh's arrest in Bengaluru over a narcotics-linked case.

Lawrence, a resident of Sasthamangalam in the Kerala capital, filed the complaint with the Museum police station.

The complainant who runs laundry and and real estate businesses, said he had engaged in financial transactions with Bineesh earlier. But they parted ways later following differences.

Lawrence alleged that a gang led by Bineesh's former driver Sunil Kumar, alias Manikandan, attacked him when he went to have a haircut at a saloon in Sasthamangalam. The gang later broke the gate of his house and also pelted stones.

They carried out the attack alleging that I had provided information about Bineesh to the investigating agencies, Lawrence continued.

Manikandan, who was the driver of Bineesh five years ago, is now running his own business. Lawrence claimed Manikandan is Bineesh's benami.

"I am being targeted as I have more information about Bineesh," he alleged.

Lawrence also handed over to police the records of threatening messages that he received on his mobile.

Bineesh is the son of veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.