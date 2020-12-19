Raveendran quizzed for 24 hours over two days, more to follow

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigators of the Enforcement Directorate questioned Kerala chief minister's additional private secretary C M Raveendran for 11 hours on the second day as part of the probe into the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

On Thursday the ED had questioned Raveendran for 13 hours and asked him to appear again on Friday. As directed by the central agency officials, the member of the chief minister's personal staff reached the ED office sharp at 10am.

On the first day he was quizzed about the assets owned by him and his relatives. The questioning was based mainly on the details furnished by him about the assets. However, on Friday the ED questioned him on the information collected by the agency as part of the probe.

According to available information, Raveendran's interrogation is likely to continue.

The crucial questioning will take place when ED confronts Raveendran with the statements given by Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith, two of the accused in the gold smuggling case, and Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen who is accused in the Life Mission graft case registered by the CBI.

The ED had served a notice on Raveendran to appear before it for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into the money laundering case linked with the gold smuggling case. He was served the notice four times. However, on three previous occasions, Raveendran had evaded the ED's notice for questioning citing COVID-19 and other health issues.