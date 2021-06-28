Has Shahida Kamal really got a doctorate? Spotlight now on her old FB post

Thiruvananthapuram: After a row erupted over the educational qualification of Kerala Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal, a Facebook post in which she said she had received her PhD has also become a talking point on social media.

In the post put up on July 30, 2018, Shahida had said that she got PhD on the topic, 'Social commitment and women empowerment'.

She had also stated then that her dream to add the prefix 'Dr' to her name has also been fulfilled. A photo of the PhD was also posted. However, there was no mention of the university from which the PhD was earned and whether it has accreditation.

After a row erupted over her educational qualification the other day, Shahida explained in a Facebook post that she had received D.Litt from an international open university. She also said that all those who have received D.Litt have added ‘Dr’ to their names in the profile. Asked if the dissertation had been submitted, she said "Will tell everything to the probe officers."

Beneath the photo of Shahida on the Women's Commission website, it is written Dr Shahida Kamal.

It is alleged Shahida neither has a university degree nor a doctorate. During a TV channel discussion, Akhila Khan, a native of Vattapara in Thiruvananthapuram, had alleged that Shahida Kamal had only studied till BCom and that she had not cleared the final-year exam. She had also alleged that the educational qualifications submitted by Shahida Kamal were fake.