One dead as fishing boat capsizes near Kayamkulam; 7 rescued

Alappuzha: A fisherman was killed when a fishing boat capsized near Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Monday.

The body of the deceased, Subash (58) aka Unnikannan, was found by fishermen after a three-hour search.

The boat 'Kirthana' belonging to a native of Cheriyazheekal split into two in the accident.

The incident took place at 4:40 am on Monday.

Seven other fishermen were rescued.

Subhash's body was later shifted to Karunagappalli taluk hospital mortuary.

The seven who were rescued were also admitted here.

The crew of another boat Parabrahma-2 was instrumental in the rescue efforts.