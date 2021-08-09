One dead as fishing boat capsizes near Kayamkulam; 7 rescued

Alappuzha: A fisherman was killed when a fishing boat capsized near Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Monday.
The body of the deceased, Subash (58) aka Unnikannan, was found by fishermen after a three-hour search.
The boat 'Kirthana' belonging to a native of Cheriyazheekal split into two in the accident.
The incident took place at 4:40 am on Monday.
Seven other fishermen were rescued.
Subhash's body was later shifted to Karunagappalli taluk hospital mortuary.
The seven who were rescued were also admitted here.
The crew of another boat Parabrahma-2 was instrumental in the rescue efforts.