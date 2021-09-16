ED questions Kunhalikutty in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) strongman PK Kunhalikutty in connection with a money-laundering scandal.

"I was called as a witness that's all," Kunhalikutty told mediapersons after being summoned by the ED over black money allegations related to the Chandrika newspaper.

The IUML national general secretary said that he has handed over all the required documents.

It is understood that Kunhalikutty was called to question over Rs 10 crore that was allegedly moved into the bank account of the daily's Kochi unit during the demonetization period. Kunhalikutty is a member of Chandrika's director board.

The High Court of Kerala had asked the ED to probe into the allegations that Chandrika's accounts were used for laundering corruption money in connection with the construction of the Palarivattom Flyover.

Even though he was asked to appear at the ED's office by 11 am, Kunhalikutty turned up only by 4 pm.

Former minister KT Jaleel had stirred a row by raising the money-laundering issue in the State Assembly recently. The issue was flared up after IUML's spiritual head Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal's son Mueen Ali levelled serious allegations against Kunhalikutty.

Mueen Ali was upset by the ED issuing repeated notices to his father. He had alleged that Kunhalikutty was behind all the money dealings of the party.