Shed 'stubbornness' over sari: Kerala's Higher Education Dept tells institutions

Thiruvananthapuram: The subject of teachers' dress code in educational institutions has become the talking point in Kerala yet again.

The higher education department has stepped in to resolve a 'uniform' issue faced by its staff, especially women teachers.

"Teachers can wear any dress that is comfortable and decent," read an order issued on Friday by the higher education department at the behest of state governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The order says: "It has come to the government's notice that there are certain restrictions and insistence on the dress code of teachers at higher education institutions in Kerala."

"There are no existing rules that require a female teacher to wear a sari at work. Despite the higher education department clarifying the same on numerous occasions, teachers have complained about the stubbornness of certain institution heads and managements regarding a dress code that is inconvenient," the order states.

Just a few days ago, a government LP school at Valayanchirangara in Ernakulam was lauded for adopting gender-neutral uniforms for its students.

The school has allowed its students, both boys, and girls, to wear the same uniform - short pants and shirts.