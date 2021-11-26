Elephant runs amok after 'cat crosses path' in Kottarakkara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Nedumankavu Manikandan caused traffic block on the MC Road.

Kollam: Cat crossing the path is considered bad luck by many. The belief so nearly resulted in an unlucky turn of events for residents of Sadananthapuram near Kottarakkara on Friday.

It was after a temple elephant named Nedumankavu Manikandan, provoked by a cat, ran amok causing a traffic block on the MC Road for hours.

According to Manorama News, the mahout said that the elephant that was resting near the Vettikavala Temple panicked and ran breaking its chain after a cat jumped in front of it.

The incident happened at noon and the frightened elephant ran over 5kms causing traffic disruption. However, the animal reportedly harmed no one, nor did it cause any other damage.

Manikandan had been brought for a temple procession as part of a Pongala Festival there. After creating a scene for a few hours, the elephant was brought under control.

