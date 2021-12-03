Two 15-year-old girls given COVID-19 vaccine by mistake at Aryanad hospital

Aryanad (Thiruvananthapuram): Two girl students who came to take preventive vaccine meant for 15-year-old children were mistakenly given the vaccine against COVID-19 by the personnel of a hospital in Aryanad.

Realising the apparent mistake, the students soon sought treatment at the family health centre at Uzhamalaikal.

Three girls who are residents of Kulapada, came to the hospital along with a few friends on Thursday morning. Of these two went and sought the vaccination meant for 15-year-olds while taking the taking the ticket at the Out-Patient (OP) Department. But both were administered the Covishield vaccine.

Currently, people who are 18 years of age and above are being administered vaccine against COVID-19.

The medical officer of the Aryanad hospital said that the students had reached the COVID-19 vaccination wing inadvertently.