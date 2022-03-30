Hyderabad youth held for stabbing Keralite student in London eatery

Our Correspondent
Published: March 30, 2022 10:37 AM IST

London: A youth from Hyderabad was arrested for stabbing a Keralite student at a East London restaurant last Friday, the police revealed.

Identifying the victim as Sona Biju, 23, a student of the University of East London, police said the incident took place at Hyderabad Wala Restaurant, frequented by Indians.

Sona was a part-time employee at the eatery located at East Ham. Her condition has been stated to be grievous, but not life threatening.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to reports, the 23-year-old Hyderabad youth, Sreeram Amberla, was arrested soon after the incident. He was produced before a court and remanded in custody.

Both Sona and Sreeram are students of the same university.

CCTV visuals from the restaurant showed Sreeram ordering food, and attacking Sona with a knife when she brought him the food packet.

He threatened other's who had rushed to Sona's aid with the knife, and fled.

The motive of the attack has not been revealed.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout