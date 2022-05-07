IT Parks CEO quits, spat with bar owner over pub licensing suspected

Thiruvananthapuram: IT Parks CEO John M Thomas has resigned. Biswanath Sinha, the Principal Secretary (Electronics & IT) of Kerala Government, has confirmed his resignation. The government nod to the resignation is awaited.

Thomas claimed he has resigned over personal reasons. "I have to return to the US," Thomas stated.

Thomas took charge as the IT Parks CEO in March 2021.

Thomas will depart only after he formally hands over the job to his successor.

The government is yet to name his successor to the key post. John also held the additional charge as the CEO of Kerala Startup Mission.

The IT Parks CEO heads the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode.

Sources in the political circles claimed Thomas put in the papers after a spat with a bar owner in the Kerala capital over the opening of a pub at the Technopark.

The bar owner has denied any friction. He is reportedly close to the Left government.

In its latest Excise policy the State Government had allowed IT parks to open pubs in a bid to offer a vibrant night-life to the professionals in the sector.