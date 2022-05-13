KAT hikes pension age of AYUSH doctors to 60 years

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has ordered increasing the superannuation age of doctors under the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Department in the state to 60 years.

KAT issued the order based on a petition filed by the Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers' Association and three doctors, N Ambili, K T Babu and Beena Zacharias. The petitioners had pointed out that for doctors in Kerala’s Health Department and Medical Education Department, the pension age was already 60 and 62 years respectively.

According to the judgment by KAT member V Rajendran, the order will have retrospective effect from August 3, 2021.