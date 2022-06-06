Swapna Suresh to reveal more on gold smuggling case tomorrow

Kochi: Prime accused in Kerala's gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Monday said that her life was in danger, and that she had revealed everything about the case in the court.

"I will be giving my statement tomorrow as well. I will be in the court at noon. After that, I will be revealing more details to the media," Swapna told mediapersons after her court appearance in Kochi.

The case drew public attention after Swapna emerged a key accused in the diplomatic baggage smuggling scam which rocked the state in 2020. The scam was back in limelight again with the controversy over the memoir of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, another accused in the case. Sivasankar, in his book, claimed that Swapna cheated him under the pretext of friendship. In retaliation, Swapna also made a series of allegations against Sivasankar, saying he manipulated her.