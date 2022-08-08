Pothole death: case against NH authorities, contractor

Kochi/Thrissur: The police have registered a case against the National Highway authorities and the contractor after a Manjali native riding a bike died after falling into a pothole at Nedumbassery along the Edapally-Mannuthi (NH 544) stretch.

Efforts are also on to trace the vehicle that hit Shahim soon after his bike fell into the pothole.

The victim’s relatives and local residents besieged the Paliyakkara toll plaza at Thrissur, protesting the authorities' negligence in carrying out timely road repair works, which led to Shahim’s death. They demanded that the potholes be filled up immediately.

Talks were held between the protestors and the toll plaza authorities in the presence of Puthukkad Police. The authorities gave assurance that all the potholes along the NH stretch would be filled up in 24 hours, following which the protest was withdrawn.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Centre will interfere if there is any lapse in the development of national highways. “None has held discussions over the matter so far. We are ready for talks with Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas,” he said.

Satheesan alleges maladministration

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said the pre-monsoon works to fill up potholes on PWD roads have not been carried out anywhere. “This points out the maladministration on the part of the PWD. There are so many potholes on PWD roads and national highways. It's the PWD department that should carry out the repair works in NH stretches that are yet to be handed out to NH authorities. This shows the minister’s inexperience. He shouldn’t try to teach me based on what is being advised by PWD officials,” he said.

Riyas slams oppn leader

"The Opposition leader is trying to create controversies by making false statements. The state government does not have any responsibility for the national highways. It’s also not true that the pre-monsoon works were not carried out. It’s sad that the Opposition leader is attempting to make political mileage out of the incident. He should not merely spell out words as advised by others. He is trying to take advantage of a situation where a man had lost his life,” the minister said.