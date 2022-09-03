Nilambur school students clash over Onam celebration

Nilambur, Malappuram: The students of Govt Manavedan Vocational Higher Secondary School here created quite a ruckus on the road here on Saturday when its "seniors" and "juniors" clashed.

The row began when the senior students at the school unjustly demanded that Plus One students refrain from attending the Onam celebration.



However, this was not followed by the Plus One students.

When it began evident that a clash would soon ensue, the school authorities had taken steps to ensure that all students returned home safely.

Not only did they allow the Plus One students to leave early, but both teachers and PTA representatives accompanied the Plus One students until the bus stand.

When it seemed clear that nothing untoward would happen, the teachers and PTA representatives returned.

Soon, the Plus Two students arrived and thrashed their juniors. Several were injured in the unruly and needless scuffle.

The students dispersed only after the intervention of the police. The police has also started an investigation on the complaint of a few parents.

A video of the incident, which happened around 5:30 pm on Friday, made rounds on social media.