Central, northern Kerala to witness good spell of rain in September

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala will get more than its usual spell of rain during this month.

Both central and northern Kerala are likely to receive more rain, with the state witnessing good spell of rain in the next two weeks.

At present, there is a presence of cyclones in the Lakshadweep coast and in the South Eastern Arabian Sea. A depression zone exists along the coast up to Maharashtra on one side and south eastern part of Bay of Bengal on the other side. Due to these factors, widespread rain is forecast in Kerala this week.

According to the weather office, the state has received a total of 151.28 cm rain during this monsoon season. Each district has got its usual share of rain during this period.

Kerala measured a rainfall of 30.86 cm in June followed by 65.25 cm in July and 55.17 cm in August.

In June, the state witnessed a shortfall of 52 per cent in the volume of rain. But with the subsequent increase in rainfall, the shortfall dipped to 26 per cent in July.

In August, the shortfall was just 13 per cent and it was considered as usual rain by IMD.

RAIN TO PERSIST TILL THIRUVONAM DAY: The IMD has predicted that there is likelihood of widespread rain in Kerala till Thiruvonam Day (September 8). It is predicted that Kerala may experience isolated heavy rain on Monday in the range of 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Monday. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Yellow alert was issued in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday.

No restriction is imposed on fishing activities on the Kerala-Karnataka coast on Monday. But fishing activities are banned on the Lakshadweep coast.