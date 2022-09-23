Cops threatened to trap me in ganja case: Youth Congress worker

Thiruvananthapuram: The police forcefully obtained his admission of guilt in the AKG Centre attack case and even threatened to “trap” him in a ganja case, arrested Youth Congress worker Jithin Kalathur has alleged.



The Attipra Mandalam President of Youth Congress made the charges against the cops while being taken to the General Hospital for medical examination.

"I've not committed any wrong-doing. The evidence in the cases is fabricated. The cops threatened to include many others with me as accused in the case," Jithin told reporters.

The police arrested Jithin from his house at Manvilla at 9 am on Thursday. The remand report stated the accused had confessed that he had carried out the attack on the AKG Centre as a protest against the CPM workers attempting to vandalize the KPCC office and the office of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad.

The accused also "admitted" to conspiring the attack with local Youth Congress leaders before carrying out the crime, police said. The involvement of Jithin in the attack was revealed upon examining the CCTV visuals from the spot and a probe based on the mobile tower location, the cops said.

The attack on the AKG Centre happened at 11.25 pm on June 30. A person on a two-wheeler arrived near the gate of AKG center and hurled a firecracker before fleeing from the spot.

Meanwhile, LDF Convenor E.P. Jayarajan claimed the accused in the AKG Centre attack case has links with KPCC President K. Sudhakaran. The police deserved appreciation for their quick action in the case and for nabbing the accused. Sudhakaran should “rise” from the level of the period when bombs were manufactured in Kannur and “think and act” like the KPCC president, he further alleged.