Beneficiary of Anavoor’s letter to cooperative is son of CPM leader

Our Correspondent
Published: November 17, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Anavoor Nagappan said that the recommendation was made after the society had sought his opinion on appointing some staff. Photo: Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram: More revelations are coming out related to the letter row in the state capital.

According to the latest disclosure, J S Kiran, who was appointed as junior clerk in the District Mercantile Cooperative Society at Thycaud based on a recommendation from CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, is the son of a former Kattakkada area secretary of the party.

However, Nagappan defended his letter suggesting Kiran for the job.

He said that the recommendation was made after the society had sought his opinion on appointing some staff.

Anavoor’s letter suggesting three persons to fill vacancies in the society came to light on Wednesday.

It was on the letter pad of CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee and addressed to Babujan, a member of the society’s board of directors who is tasked with implementing the CPM’s programmes in the cooperative.

In the letter, Anavoor says that V S Manju and J S Kiran could be appointed as junior clerks and R S Shibin as driver.

However, the posting of a driver could be put on hold, adds Anavoor.

