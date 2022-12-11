Kerala to receive isolated rain with lightning; yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has warned a possibility of isolated rain with lightning across Kerala for three days from today. Yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the next two days.

The department has also informed people to avoid fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts on December 12 and 13.

No large scale damage in TN

A woman salvages her shop at the Marina beach following the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai on Saturday | Photo: PTI

Relatively a lesser degree of damage, including those to houses marked the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous in Tamil Nadu and at least four people were killed in rain-related incidents, authorities said .



"There is no damage on a large scale," Chief Minister M K Stalin said after visiting affected fishing neighbourhoods here and distributing relief assistance to them. Tamil Nadu, in particular Chennai, 'cme out of the impact of Mandous,' he said.

Stalin told reporters that estimation of loss was being done and if required Central assistance would be sought. Four persons were killed, he said, apparently referring to rain-related incidents.

As many as 181 houses --hutments-- were damaged and information on other kinds of damage was being compiled. In 201 relief camps, 9,130 people belonging to 3,163 families are being sheltered.

Fisherman shift a boat at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour following the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed, when the weather system crossed the coast.

Civic agencies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here in addition to police, removed the fallen trees, and in total 25,000 personnel were involved in cyclone related relief and rescue tasks. This is in addition to 496 personnel of the NDRF and State DRF.

The cyclone caused damage to electric poles and transformers in several areas and power supply was suspended and resumed later.

Tiruvannamalai District, which witnessed very heavy rainfall (25 cm) was among the regions that reportedly witnessed crop damage.

Heavy rains lashed AP's coastal regions

One person died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and over 1,000 people have been lodged in relief camps following heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone 'Mandous', in some southern districts of the state.

SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts were on alert due to possibility of flash floods in minor rivers- Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki. The list of vulnerable mandals and villages have been sent to the district administrations for taking necessary precautionary measures, according to a government status report as on 8.30 am on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on December 11 and 12, it said.

K Padmavathi, a resident of Darjipalli village in YSR Kadapa district died on Saturday due to wall collapse.

A total of 4,647.4 hectares of agriculture and 532.68 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to rains while 170 houses were destroyed. As many as 140 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality.

Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to over one crore subscribers spread across the six districts, which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10.

Light to Moderate rainfall across Karnataka

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added.

(With PTI inputs)