Over 260kg gold at Guruvayur Temple: RTI response

Thrissur: An RTI query has revealed that Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur has over 260 kg of gold in stock. The temple auhorites had recently revealed that it has bank deposits worth over Rs 1,700 crore.

In an RTI reply, authorities said the temple has 263.637 kg of gold comprising precious stones and coins besides nearly 20,000 gold lockets.

The temple management had earlier refused to give details due to security reasons. Details of the assets were given to an RTI query from M K Haridas, the president of Proper Channel, a social organisation.

The temple is managed by Guruvayur Devaswom Board that controls 11 other temples.

The RTI document, which was provided after an appeal, showed that the temple owns 6,605 kg of silver, 19,981 gold lockets and 5,359 silver ones.

The RTI, however, has not revealed the total value of gold and silver since the antiquity of some of them has not yet been established.

In December last, the RTI revealed the bank deposits to be to the tune of Rs 1,737.04 crore and land of 271.05 acres the value of which was yet to be assessed.

