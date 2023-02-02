Jallikattu protest: KSRTC-Swift bus damaged in stone pelting by mob at Hosur

A KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) Swift bus was damaged in stone pelting by a mob over a Jallikattu row on the Hosur-Bengaluru Highway in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

There were 21 passengers on board the 'Gajaraj' AC multi-axle sleeper that was headed to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram.

The passengers survived the attack by ducking under seats and on the floor. It is understood that none of the passengers was hurt.

The front and side glasses of the bus were damaged in the stone pelting by a mob that had blocked the highway protesting the delay in granting permission to organise the traditional bull race as part of a local temple festival.

The side glasses of the bus were also damaged in the stone pelting. Photo: Special arrangement

Thousands had taken to the streets in protest at Gobasandiram village after officials had allegedly delayed an inspection for a Jallikattu as part of 'erudhu vidum vizha', a local festival.

The Tamil Nadu government orders a field inspection before every Jallikattu.

The angry locals began blocking the busy highway from dawn. The bus that reached the location at 5 am was stuck in traffic for over two hours before it was attacked.

The passengers were rescued by an additional police force, who transported them to Attibele on the Bengaluru border. The KSRTC has informed that Friday's service to the route has been cancelled.