Missing pet parrot is back with Kochi family

Kalamassery, Ernakulam: After a day of anxious waiting, the missing pet parrot of a family here has been found.

The African grey parrot 'Abu' was found by 10am on Wednesday, much to the relief of Akhil’s family and friends.

The 3-year-old parrot belongs to Akhil, a native of Pathadipalam here. The parrot had ventured out after accidentally opening its cage on Tuesday morning.

But upon getting out of the cage, the parrot was attacked by a flock of crows. Frightened, the parrot flew away.

Tired after fending off the crows, the parrot collapsed on the courtyard of a house at Kummenchery junction, which is around 1.5km away, on Wednesday morning.

The members of this house, who had come across the article about the missing parrot in Malayala Manorama, called up Akhil and passed on the information. And Akhil got back his beloved parrot.