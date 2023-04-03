Building permit immediately on application: System launched in urban civic bodies

Thiruvananthapuram: A system to issue building permits immediately on application for low risk buildings with an area of up to 300 square metres (3,230 square feet), including houses, has been launched in the urban civic bodies in the State.



The authorities say that permits were issued in a short time on 11 applications received on the first day on April 1, after the computer system scrutinized the applications on its own. Those persons who had paid the permit fee were issued the system-generated permits online on Saturday itself. The others will receive the permit when they pay the fee.

The number of applications on the first day were: Thiruvananthapuram 8, Kannur 2, and Kalamassery 1. The two applications that were received online on the holiday on Sunday were also approved. These applications were made in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

The permit is given on the basis of an application made through self-declaration. The application has to be made online on the basis of self-declarations by the owner of the building and the licensee/empanelled engineer who drafts the building plan and supervises the construction.

Following this, a request to pay the fee will be received. If the fee is paid, a system-generated permit will be issued on the same day of the application and the construction could be started.

The self-declaration must attest that the construction was not being carried out in areas coming under the laws governing the conservation of coastal zones and watersheds and that the rules are being adhered to completely.

In the next phase, the system will be extended to panchayats. From this month, inspection by officials has been done away with for obtaining building permits for small buildings, including houses, in urban civic bodies.