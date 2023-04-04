Mustering fee introduced for welfare pension, process on till June 30

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of persons who have completed mustering from among the beneficiaries of the government’s welfare pension and welfare board pension has crossed 1 lakh within two days. There are 62 lakh beneficiaries in total. The mustering began on April 1 on the basis of a government order. The process can be done till June 30.



From this time onwards, those who do the mustering must pay the fee. The fee for completing the mustering by visiting the facilitation centres is Rs 30. If the Akshaya centres are informed, they will reach the houses and complete the mustering for those who face physical and mental challenges, bed-ridden patients, and the aged. The fee for this is Rs 50.

Pension will be stopped for those who fail to complete the mustering by June 30. The government had ordered that from now on, the beneficiaries of pension must carry out biometric mustering at Akhaya centres every year by using fingerprint and iris metrics in order to prove that they are alive.

From 2024, the mustering will be from January 1 till the end of February every year. Those who fail to complete the process within the time-frame may do so from the 1st to the 20th of every month. They will receive the pension from the month they complete the mustering. Arrears will not be paid.