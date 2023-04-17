Abducted NRI biz man Shafi found in Karnataka: Reports

Kozhikode: Thamarassery expatriate Shafi, who was kidnapped by a four-member gang from his home on April 7, has reportedly been found.

It is indicated that Shafi was found in Karnataka.

In a video clip that had come out of Shafi on April 14, he claimed that his younger brother Naufal was behind the abduction.

In the video, which was out on Thursday, Shafi claimed that both of them together pilfered and smuggled 325 kg of gold from the Saudi Arabian royal family.

Shafi said that he has two daughters and after his death, as per Muslim Law, the property will go to his brother. He said this was the reason why Naufal tried to stage the abduction.

The abduction

Shafi was kidnapped from his home on April 7. His wife, Seniya, who was also captured was pushed out of the car barely 150 metres from their house.

Seniya said the abductors arrived in a white Maruti Swift with their faces covered. Some parts of the weapons used by the group were found in the couples' courtyard.

The police had received information that Shafi and his abductors were involved in hawala transactions. The police uncovered the role of a gold smuggling gang in the abduction while questioning two persons in the custody of the investigation team.