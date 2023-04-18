PM Modi to travel in Kerala's Vande Bharat train on April 25

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam in Vande Bharat Express train as part of its launch on April 25. According to sources, the decision will be taken by the Prime Minister's Special Protection Group (SPG).

As part of choosing the students who will accompany the PM on this brief tour, a painting competition was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pattom.

Meanwhile, the rake arrived in Kerala on Friday ahead of its launch by the PM on April 25 at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also perform the stone-laying for the renovation of the Thiruvananthapuram station on the airport model.

The Indian Railways on Monday completed the trial run of the state's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in 7 hours and 10 minutes. Higher officials and other staff travelled in the modern train allotted to Kerala during the trial run.