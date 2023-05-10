Trouble in Kerala man's family after wife gets AI camera pictures of him with woman friend

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's controversial Safe Kerala project, which installed AI-enabled cameras across the state to curb traffic violations, proved to be not so safe for a textile shop employee from Idukki recently.

On April 25, the 32-year-old man went on a scooter ride with his woman friend in Thiruvananthapuram without wearing a helmet. The AI cameras captured pictures of the man as he had violated a traffic rule.

However, as per the Registration Certificate of the vehicle, the man's wife is the owner of the scooter. Hence, the details of the traffic rule violation, along with the photographs taken by the high-end cameras and the fine to be paid were sent as a message to his wife's mobile phone by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

The event instantly triggered issues in his family, which finally resulted in a police case and his arrest.

When the message was received, the wife questioned the husband asking who the woman pillion-rider seen in the photograph was.

Though he claimed he had no relationship with the woman and that he had just given her a lift, the wife refused to believe him. It led to an argument between the couple.

She lodged a complaint with Karamana police here on May 5, alleging that the husband manhandled her and their three-year-old child.

"He was taken into custody based on her statement. An arrest was recorded under IPC 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 294 (obscene acts) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (assault or neglect of child)," a police officer said.

The man was produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody later, he added.

Kerala has been witnessing an intense political row over the installation of cameras on state roads as part of the road safety project 'Safe Kerala'.

The opposition Congress has levelled serious corruption charges against the LDF government over contracts related to the installation of the cameras.

(With PTI inputs)