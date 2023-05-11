Dr Vandana's death: FIR skips murder charges, discrepancies draw criticism

Kollam: The First Information Report (FIR) of Kottarakara police in the murder of Dr Vandana Das has triggered a fresh row over the 'discrepancies' in the document.



The FIR revealed the police got information about the stabbing incident at 8.15 am on Wednesday. Though Dr Vandana's death was confirmed at 8.30 am, the FIR which was registered at 9.39 am noted the case as an 'attempt to murder'.

Sandeep, a school teacher in police custody attacked the doctor, police officials and others in the hospital around 4.30 am on Wednesday. Two police officials including five were injured in the attack and the young house surgeon, in critical condition, was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

But strangely, Kottarakara police claimed that they received information on the incident only at 8.15 am. Interestingly, the police registered the FIR five hours after the stabbing. The police neither registered a murder case nor mentioned the doctor's death in the FIR.

Responding to the errors, Kottarakara police claimed that they prepared the FIR based on the information given by Dr Shibin, another house surgeon who witnessed the incident at the taluk hospital. According to the police, the FIR will be revised.

Dr Vandana Das (25) from Kottayam, a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital was brutally stabbed to death using dressing room scissors by the school teacher early on Wednesday.

The accused reportedly turned violent when the doctor was preparing to attend to his wounds at the hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday.

After attacking several including policemen with the surgical scissors, Sandeep stabbed the doctor inside the dressing room.

As per the FIR, Sandeep (42) is booked for offences under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons), 333 (hurting public servant on duty), 307 (attempt to murder), Kerala prevention of damage to private property and payment of compensation act, 2018 and Kerala Health care Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2012.