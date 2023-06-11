Speech-impaired boy dies in stray dog attack at Kannur

Kannur: A speech-impaired boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in the Kannur district on Sunday.

Nihal, 11, who had been missing since 5 pm was found unconscious in a vacant lot with bite marks, reportedly on his lower body.

Locals who found Nihal, rushed him to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead. The body has been moved to the Thalassery Hospital.

The body was found about 500 metres from the boy's house. The boy had gone out to play by 5 pm and went missing soon after.

According to locals, a social media campaign was launched immediately after the boy went missing. After 8.30 pm, Nihal's body was found covered in blood.

