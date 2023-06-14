Road speed limits revised in Kerala after 9 years; two-wheelers must go slower

Thiruvananthapuram: Road speed limits in Kerala have been revised after nine years.

Two-wheelers that were allowed to go up to 70km/hr will have to move slower at 60km/hr in the revised speed limit.

For three-wheelers and school buses, the existing speed limits will continue. The changes will come into force on July 1.

The existing speed limits were fixed in 2014. Transport Minister Antony Raju announced the decision to revise the speed limits after a high-level meeting here on Wednesday.

Speed limits for various vehicles (in km/hr), existing limit in brackets:

For vehicles with upto 9 seats:

6-lane national highway: 110

4-lane national highway: 100 (90)

Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 90 (85)

Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (80)

Other roads: 70 (70)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy motor vehicles, 9-plus seats:

6-lane national highway: 95

4-lane national highway: 90 (70)

Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 85 (65)

Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (65)

Other roads: 60 (60)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy goods vehicles:

6-lane/4-lane national highways: 80 (70)

Other national highways, 4-lane state highways: 70 (65)

Other state roads, main district roads: 65 (60)

Other roads: 60 (60)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)